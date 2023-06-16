Accused counterfeiters to stand trial

VW independent staff

TOLEDO — Two Van Wert residents accused of manufacturing and passing counterfeit money will stand trial on federal charges in August in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Paul Bakle and Katrina Shaw were arrested in January after allegedly making phony bills ranging from $5 to $100, then passing the counterfeit money at various businesses in Van Wert, Delphos and in Defiance County.

A search of their home turned up equipment used to manufacture fake money and more bills.