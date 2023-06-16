Bobby W. Foster

Bobby W. Foster, 76, of Van Wert passed away at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 20, 1946, in Lima, to Wayne B. and Evelyn (Eller) Foster of Wetzel. He married the former Vickie Taylor March 6, 1971, and together they shared over 52 years of marriage.

He was a 1965 graduate of Lincolnview High School. Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War.

Bob had worked for Lowell Sherburn Construction and he later retired from the City of Van Wert as the Street Department Superintendent.

He was a member of the Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197, Van Wert Moose, Van Wert American Legion and the Van Wert Bass Club.

Bob enjoyed boating, fishing, the Ohio State Buckeyes, spending time on Palmer Lake in Michigan and wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida, but most importantly, Bob loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Vickie Foster of Van Wert; sons, Shad (Kelly) Foster of Van Wert and Brad (Jaime) Foster of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Finley, Keaton and Flannery Foster and Madelyn and Andrew Foster; siblings, Janice Bollenbacher of Van Wert, Connie Kundert of Van Wert, Larry (Betty) Foster of Van Wert, Denny (Jill) Foster of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Greg Foster of Mansfield; a brother in law, Gary Taylor of Van Wert; and sister in law, Linda Karnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Evelyn Foster; and father and mother-in-law, Don and Carol Taylor.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Denny Foster and Greg Karnes, officiating. Military rites will immediately follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197.

To share in Bob’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.