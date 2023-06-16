ODOT lists VWCO construction projects

Submitted information

LIMA — The following two construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, ODOT crews will not be working on Monday, June 19. Contracted construction projects may continue as usual.

Ohio 81 between Ohio 116 and Ohio 118 will have lane restrictions for berming operations.

Ohio 66 between the Putnam County line and the Allen County line will have lane restrictions for berming operations.