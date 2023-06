Open house set for Carey retirement

VW independent staff

CONVOY — An open house will be held throughout the day and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Shear Magic on W. Tully St. in Convoy for Melanie Carey’s retirement.

She has been a barber for 47 years and has been in Convoy for 29 years. The Convoy Business Association wishes her well in her future and retirement years.