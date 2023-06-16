Optimist Club offers After Prom activities for 3 schools

Lincolnview’s Braxton Sherrick shows off the prizes she won during After Prom activities. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the help of local sponsors, the Optimist Club of Van Wert recently hosted three successful After Prom events for Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview High School students. All of the activities took place at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.

Van Wert High School’s After Prom took place from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 22. Crestview’s after prom was the following Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. April 29, and Lincolnview High School’s after prom took place from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 6.

The purpose of the After Prom event at each school is to provide local high school students with a safe place to go after prom to play games and engage in other safe recreational activities. This year’s After Prom events featured bowling, bingo, scrabble, “Scattergories,” trivia, and many other fun activities.

Any youth that participated in the games during the night got entered into drawings to win a variety of prizes including but not limited to: a mini-fridge, a TV, a laptop, a bowling package, a jewelry basket, a picnic package, and many other prizes.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert thanked a number of area businesses for their generous donations to the event this year: Arby’s, Burger King, Dairy Queen, the Elks Lodge, First Bank of Berne, First Federal of Van Wert, Laudick’s Jewelery, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Straley Realty, Taco Bell, Thatcher Insurance, Tisha Fast – State Farm Insurance, United Way, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Wendy’s.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a volunteer organization whose mission is to better the lives of the youth in our community through activities and outreach events.

To learn more, visit www.optimistvw.com or the Optimist Club of Van Wert on Facebook