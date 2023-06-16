Sink honored…

The Van Wert County Council on Aging recently recognized Nancy SInk for her service over the last several years as the president of the Council on Aging Board. Sink is pictured with Kevin Matthews, COA Director, and Greg Amstutz, current board vice-president and incoming board president for the 2023-2024 term. The Council on Aging is a 501c3 charitable organization and United Way agency that has been serving Van Wert County senior citizens since 1975. For more information about the COA visit coavw.org or call 419.238.5011. Photo submitted