Walk of Honor donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Van Wert American Legion Post 178 for the Van Wert Memorial Park Walk of Honor project. The project will help honor all veterans as well as EMS, firefighters and law enforcement officers. Pictured from left to right are Brent Gibson, golf committee member; Barry Johns, Van Wert County Veterans Service Officer and Jim Boroff, golf committee member. Photo submitted