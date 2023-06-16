Water grants awarded to local villages

VW independent staff

Two villages in Van Wert County are among 70 municipalities and water districts statewide that have been award state grants for critical water infrastructure projects. The grants are part of the fourth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program.

Willshire will receive a $525,000 grant to replace water treatment equipment that is failing. The project is needed to resolve present and past Ohio EPA violations, bring the plant into compliance, and ensure safe drinking water for area residents. Components to be replaced include pressure detention tanks, pressure filters, pressure softeners, brine solution tank, backwash holding tank, automated control panel and associated valves, flow meters, pumps and some waterlines subject to frequent breaks. The project will benefit 397 people.

Middle Point will receive an $84,500 grant to replace two pressure filters that recently failed. The filters had plugged to the point where the village could not produce water. Emergency repairs have been made, but the filters need replaced to return to full capacity and ensure long-term capability to provide adequate and safe drinking water for residents. The project will benefit 576 people.