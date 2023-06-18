Jeffery Lynn “Boone” Hartmann

Jeffrey Lynn Hartman, who went by the nickname Boone, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Defiance Area Hospice.

He was born on December 11, 1960, in Van Wert, to Gary and Marilyn S. (Hines) Hartman, who both preceded him in death. Jeffrey graduated from Van Wert High School and became a forklift operator at Teijin Automotive Technologies, which was formerly the Budd Company. He worked there for 38 years up until his death.

Besides providing for his family through his career, Jeffrey had many hobbies and interests outside of work. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, fishing, hunting, trapping, metal-detecting – any activity that allowed him to spend time outdoors. When he wasn’t on outdoor pursuits he could be found attending flea markets or garage sales, always on the hunt for a great deal.

People who knew Jeffrey could not say enough good things about him. His kindness knew no bounds and he would do anything for anybody who asked. His love extended beyond his family as he held close to his heart many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeffrey Lynn Hartman is survived by the love of his life, his wife Tamala L. (Saylor) Hartman of Ohio City; their daughter, Tabitha Hartman of Ohio City; granddaughter, Arieanna Hartman who was the light of Jeffrey’s world; sister, Tami (Jeff) Couts of Van Wert; parents-in-law, Tom and Carol Sanderson; sisters-in-law, Lori (Kent) Klinger, Londa (Kevin) Alger, and Sandy Hartman, and brothers-in-law, Brad (Kim) Saylor and Dave Sanderson.

In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brother Terry L. Hartman and sister Pam Hartman as well as stepson Toby C. Tate.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory Van Wert, with Pastor Tyrone Moore officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at a later date.

On behalf of his surviving family and friends, we urge everyone to keep Jeffrey Lynn Hartman in their thoughts and memories as they celebrate his life and legacy.

To share in Jeffrey’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.