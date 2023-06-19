Candace E. Knapp

Candace E. Knapp, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday June 16, 2023, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

She was born February 25, 1947, in Lima, to Altas and Dolores (Young) Knapp.

Survivors include sons Richard (Teresa) Temple of St. Marys, Todd (Anna) Temple of Van Wert, Trent (Amanda) Temple of Van Wert, and Travis Faulkner of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Altas Dewey “Bucky” (Terry) Knapp of Sidney; a half-brother, Barry Knapp of St. Marys, and a half-sister, Tammy Bullen of St. Marys.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Altas and Dolores Knapp; a daughter, Hope Walker, and brothers Terry Young and Larry Young.

She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School.

A homemaker, she had worked as a production employee for the Huffy Bicycle Mfg. Co. in Celina for many years.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday June 22, at the Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys. Evangelist Patrick Bayman will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family at www.millerfuneralhomes.net.