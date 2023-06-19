Gary L. Baker

Gary L. Baker, 83, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 18, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on September 10, 1939, in Van Wert County to Arnold Calvin Baker Sr. and Anna L. (Benadum) Baker, who both preceded him in death. He married Wanda L. (Hurless) Baker February 14, 1971, and she survives.

Other family survivors include his daughter, Brenda (Dennis) Mengerink of Middle Point; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Jamie) Edwards, Shane (Lindsay) Shugart, Josten Mengerink, Christopher (Katie) Boroff and Kennedy (Tim) Rahrig, Colt Rice, and Emily Rice, and nine great- grandchildren.

Gary was the service manager at the former Bushong Ford Inc. then Bob Dunn Ford Inc. of Van Wert. He was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and he loved spending time with his wife Wanda and family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky L. Rice; one brother, Arnold “Arnie” C. Baker, and a sister, Alice M. Boley.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Gary at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with John Rager officiating. There will be visitation from 2 p.m. until time of services.

Preferred memorials: to the family to help defray funeral cost or to the donor’s choice.

