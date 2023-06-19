Kent E. DuCheney

Kent E. DuCheney, 77, of Van Wert , passed away at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born June 23, 1945, in Van Wert, to Kenneth R. and Ruth E. (Rogers) DuCheney. He married the former Karen P. Stetler September 22, 1983 and together they shared almost 40 years of marriage.

He was a lifetime farmer in Ridge Township, Van Wert County.

Kent served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1969. He was an expert M-1 rifle marksman.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association, the National Rifle Association- Golden Eagles, Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197, Van Wert American Legion Post #178, Van Wert Moose Lodge #1320, Middle Point AMVETS Post #698 and the Celina Eagles Lodge #877.

Kent had an adventurous spirit. He enjoyed trapshooting, boating, waterskiing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley and even skydiving.

Above all he loved his family. Family always came first in Kent’s life. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking them on tractor rides, semi rides and taking them on walks and hunting through his woods.

Surviving are his wife, Karen P. DuCheney of Van Wert; children, Chad A. (Julie) DuCheney and Kelli A. DuCheney of Van Wert; grandchildren, Dirk DuCheney, Danyelle Trisel, Drew DuCheney, Spencer Trisel and Jayde DuCheney; great-grandchildren, Tatum DuCheney, Nova Eutsler, Tyce DuCheney and Ryker Trisel; brother, Ralph (Marlene) DuCheney of Van Wert; sister, Carole (Ronald) Long of Middle Point; and sisters-in-law, Susan (Dean Mosier) Tunis of Van Wert, Betty Smith of Celina and Alice Stetler of Van Wert

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bob Stetler.

A private graveside service with military rites will be held at Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. A celebration of Kent’s life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Van Wert Wert Elks Lodge #1197.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association or to Middle Point Fire and E.M.S.

To share in Kent’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.