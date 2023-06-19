Patriotic program coming to Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society has announced “A Celebration of America” patriotic music program will take place at the Convoy Opera House at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Whether you love the timeless devotion of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”, Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” and many other patriotic songs, this is an evening for you.

“A Celebration of America” gives audiences a portrait of the United States in music including additional verses to the “Star Spangled Banner”. Other classics such as “Home on the Range,” “Yankee Doodle Boy,” and a musical tribute to all branches of the armed services.

Creator and performer Cecelia “CeCe” Otto will provide a night of music being accompanied by Convoy’s own Cathy Steffan.

Free will donations will be accepted.