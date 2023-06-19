Reward offered for Legion break-in info

Submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve this investigation.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, June 8, Van Wert American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. was broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the building.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve the case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.