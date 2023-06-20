Reggae comes to Van Wert…

Feel Good Friday takes on a new vibe this Friday in Fountain Park as the roster regales Reggae!

For more than 20 years, the Saint Lucian reggae band, the Ark Band, has been spreading the joys of roots rock reggae all over the United States. After playing in nearly every state in the country, they have received the accolade of America’s Best Reggae Band. Combining heavenly harmonies with tight, crisp, performances with a honed set list that combines originals with classic/current hits designed to entertain, educate and enlighten all people.

Terry Bob is one-half of the founding members of the band. The other is his brother Eustace Bobb. Together they are referred to as the Saint Lucian rhythm twins (after the Jamaican rhythm twins Sly & Robbie), due to their distinct drum and bass sound.

A different sound – reggae – will be heard throughout Fountain Park this Friday. Photos submitted

Presently hailed as the number one reggae band in the whole Midwest USA by several publications, the Ark Band is heavily booked each year playing large events and festivals. They have shared the stage with a number of reggae greats including Burning Spear, Tony Rebel, Freddie McGregor, Culture, the Abyssians, Beres Hammond, Inner Circle, Israel Vibrations, and many others. Their single largest event was performing for 70,000 fans at the Vermont Reggae Festival. Also on stage were Reggae greats Lucky Dube and Sister Carol. At the end of the festival, one newspaper reviewer wrote: “Surprisingly the Ohio-based band, The Ark Band, put on the best set of the day.”

The Ark Band is known for their stunning vocals and penetrating lyrics that are backed by the tightest instrumentals imaginable. The Ark Band continues to be a force expressing the love, peace, togetherness, and spirituality needed in our world today.

Ya Mon! Van Wert is the destination for Reggae at Fountain Park. Let your soul take flight and have the time of your life this Friday.