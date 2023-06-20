PLC to establish a local maternity home

VW independent staff/submitted information

PLC Health Clinic Executive Director Jody Wannemacher recently completed a one year of training with housing expert Suzanne Burns of BeCharityWise of Cleveland, Tennessee.

The training, which was covered by a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation, allowed PLC Health Clinic staff, board members and volunteers to learn the necessary information needed to establish and launch a maternity home in Van Wert County.

The home is being established in response to the growing need in the community and surrounding areas to provide safe housing for displaced and homeless pregnant women and mothers of babies.

“The home will allow the PLC Health Clinic more opportunities to help transform hearts and lives through housing clients in need while also providing them with a comprehensive support plan,” Wannemacher said.

The plan will include parenting classes, case management, individual counseling, group therapy, family model mealtime fellowship, access to community resources, trade skills/education, Bible study opportunities, life skills and life coaching. The program is structured to allow the mothers to remain in the home and work through phases until their baby is 18 months of age.

Wannemacher said the goal is to help mothers become empowered and confident in their own skills to successfully transition into an independent living space.

The targeted launch date for the home is October of this year. The Langdyn House would begin housing those in need at that time. PLC Health is in the process of looking for a house to purchase for the home and donations to help sustain it through the first year of operations.

“We take pride in remaining 100 percent locally funded as a ministry and are grateful for the many supporters in this community,” Wannemacher said.

Anyone wishing to donate or contribute to the project in any way, should contact Jody Wannemacher at 419.238.9177 or jody@plchealthclinic.org.