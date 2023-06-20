Quilt Show set…

The public is invited to enter quilts, quilted items, machine embroidery, craft items or needle art in the Quilt Show at Old Fashioned Farmers Days. The Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the OFFA will host the show. Items should be brought to the administration building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds between 12-5 p.m. Thursday June 29. Please enter the fairgrounds by the North Gate on Balyeat Ave. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. People’s Choice swards will be given in eight categories. For more information, contact Lisa Merkle at 419-230-0250 or mommamerkle@hotmail.com. VW independent file photo