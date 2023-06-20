Random Thoughts: NWC, Reds, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Northwest Conference, the Cincinnati Reds and Bob Huggins.

NWC

Cross Parkway off the list as a potential member of the Northwest Conference.

The topic came up at last week’s meeting of the Parkway Local Schools Board of Education. After some public input, board members decided the Panthers should remain a member of the Midwest Athletic Conference.

At least one person, alumni Garrett Searight suggested a switch, citing Parkway’s low success rate in the MAC. However, board members said they’re confident in the school’s role in the MAC, which is generally regarded as the best small school conference in all of Ohio.

Now what?

Where does that leave the Northwest Conference? Time will tell.

What we know is Ada and Leipsic are leaving, most likely by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, which will leave the conference short by two members.

NWC principals and athletic directors are scheduled to meet next Monday. Hopefully, another update will come shortly after that.

What about…?

I’ve had a couple of people ask what happened to the three schools that showed interest in joining the NWC?

Those schools were Liberty-Benton and Lima Central Catholic, who both expressed a desire to become full members, and Fort Loramie, a school interested in becoming a football only member.

It’s my understanding that invitations were not extended to those schools. Does that mean it can’t or won’t happen? Not necessarily. I think everyone is mulling their options at this point.

Reds

I’m hesitant to say anything because I don’t want to jinx it, but the Reds are playing good baseball.

This is a young and exciting team to watch and hopefully it’s a sign of good things to come. Yes, there will most likely be plenty of peaks and valleys this season but we’re getting a glimpse of what this team can do.

For the record, I’m a Cleveland Guardians fan but I want the Reds to do well, outside of games against the Guardians.

Bob Huggins

Regardless if you’re a Bob Huggins fan or not, hopefully he gets some help.

He was arrested for OVI over the weekend and has stepped down as head basketball coach at West Virginia. He was on a very short leash to begin with and his resignation was a step ahead of what was most likely a swift dismissal.

It’s a shame his legacy will be tarnished by this incident as well as some ill-advised words on a recent radio show in Cincinnati.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.