Amateur Radio Club to “ham it up”

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you are looking for a great hobby, this weekend is for you.

Members of the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club are gearing up for this year’s Field Day exercise at the headquarters of the Van Wert Emergency Management Agency and the grounds of Marsh Foundation. Amateur Radio is personal, two-way radio communications that are strictly non-commercial in nature.

The local radio operators, commonly known as “ham” radio operators, will set up and operate under simulate emergency conditions and try to make as many two-way radio contacts with fellow hams across the country, and in Canada, as possible in the 24 hour operating period. Field Day is a test of the club’s ability to maintain communications readiness in the event of an emergency when normal communications might not be available.

Local amateur radio operators routinely use their personal radios and antennas to provide public service communications such as weather spotting, and Field Day provides the opportunity to test equipment that has the potential of worldwide communications.

Field Day operating begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and will continue until 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome to visit Field Day and learn more about amateur radio.

Field Day will be held at 1220 East Lincoln Highway, just south of the Marsh Foundation main building at EMA Headquarters in Van Wert.

For more information on the Radio Club, plan on attending Field Day or visit w8fy.org or the club’s Facebook page.