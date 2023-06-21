Betty L. Springer

Betty L Springer, 99, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on October 30, 1923, in Convoy, the daughter of Elmer R. and Lulu (Lare) Rager, who both preceded her in death. She married Delbert John Springer May 1, 1945, and he passed away November 28, 1993.

Family survivors include her daughters, Jill Springer of Bath, New York and Deborah Wilder of Decatur, Indiana; one sister, Sue G. (Alan) Gratz of Pandora, and six grandchildren.

Betty graduated from Convoy-Union High School in 1941. After graduation, Betty started her working career as a librarian and secretary to Mr. W. M. Wright, the superintendent for one year. She worked at the Essex Wire Company in Fort Wayne in 1942 as World War II progressed. In 1944, Betty met her future husband, Marine Cpl, Delbert J. Springer and they were married May 1, 1945. In 1946 they moved Convoy and continued her parents huckster wagon called “Springer’s Store to Door” selling groceries and buying eggs that were shipped to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

In 1956 they started “Betty’s Restaurant and Delicatessen” in Convoy, serving home cooked meals, homemade pies, ice cream and candy, which they operated for 25 years, also operating “Rager’s Farmer Daughter” at the Van Wert County Fair for 20 years and Putnam County Fair for 15 years. Betty has enjoyed food preparation her entire life, preparing and delivering meals to her family, shut-ins, loved ones, church family, her many friends and acquaintances. She loved spending time with family and friends, attending church and doing church activities.

Betty had been an active member of Convoy Methodist Church, serving as the coordinator of funeral dinners, singing in the choir and in charge of the memorial contribution program. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, holding many local and state offices, preparing and serving meals. Betty volunteered at the YWCA with there swimming program and also helped with their summer food program and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd E. Rager; one sister, Lois I. Gardner-Zeisloft, and one son-in-law, Glenn Wilder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, at Convoy Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be I. O. O. F. Cemetery, Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.