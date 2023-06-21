City of Van Wert lists July events

VW independent staff/submitted information

Several events will be held in Van Wert during the month of July, with most of them taking place in the downtown area.

Independence Day parade – The parade event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Please note the early date. The parade route will begin at the YWCA at E. Main St. and Cherry St. and will go to the YMCA at W. Main St. and Shannon St.

Fireworks show – The annual Independence Day fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Van Wert High School parking lot beginning at 10:00 p.m. Details can be found at vanwert.org under the Parks Department for special events.

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce – The VW Live Feel Good Fridays concert will be held from 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Fountain Park. Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed.

Historic Main Street Van Wert – The Main Street Block Party event will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. to midnight. Central Avenue from Washington Street to Market Street and Market Street from Main Street to Crawford Street will be closed from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

First United Methodist Church – Operation Back to School will be at Fountain Park on from 12-5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Jefferson St., from Central Ave. to Main St. will be closed, with both corner intersections to remain open.