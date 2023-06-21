Local court sentences four defendants

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four people were sentenced on various criminal charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Amy Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for OVI, a fourth degree felony, and 12 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently and her license was suspended for 10 years.

Connor Jacobs, 18, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to three years of community control, 100 hours of community service and 30 days in jail at a later date for receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. In addition, he must obtain his GED, complete Thinking for Change program, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sabrina Switzer, 24, of Paulding, was sentenced to three years of community control, 90 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew and 30 days in jail at a later date for fheft from a person in a protected class, a third degree felony. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $75,308, along with partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Tristan Smith, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 60 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew for endangering children, a third degree felony. He was ordered to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Four other hearings were held before Judge Martin Burchfield.

Tony Brown, 66, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.

Joshua Carroll, 35, of St. Marys, admitted to violating his probation by consuming alcohol. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor and a curfew. A pre-trial hearing was set for July 19.

Christopher Spanos, 53, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, and failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing 9 a.m. July 26.

Shane Burk, 53, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 12.