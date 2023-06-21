Melanie Jane DePauw

Melanie Jane DePauw, 68, of London, Ontario, Canada passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2023, at her home in London, Ontario, Canada.

She was born on January 15, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harold Eugene and Ida Elizabeth (Hoffman) Prill, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include a daughter, Kalyn E. (Andrew) DeCarlo of Fremont, California; a grandson, Mario G. DeCarlo of Fremont, California, and a sister, Penelope K. Prill of Algood, Tennessee.

Melanie was a 1973 graduate of Van Wert High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She worked at Aeroquip in Van Wert and was an active member of the church council at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ohio City in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

She loved to garden, travel, and decorate for every holiday of the year. Her favorite place to go was to her family’s lake cottage on Rose Lake in Coldwater, Michigan.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with Pastor Denise Brown officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services on Sunday. Interment will take place following the services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.