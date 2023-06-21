Public input sought to update Ohio’s airport system plan

ODOT is preparing a comprehensive review of more than 100 airports around the state. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s 104 public use airports generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy each year. Now, the Ohio Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s help as it begins a comprehensive analysis and overview of airports to help identify needed improvements for future growth and sustainability.

The Ohio Airport System Plan (OASP) is updated every 10 years. The last report, released in 2014, found the airport system supports more than 123,000 jobs and produces an economic impact that exceeds $13 billion annually.

One of the goals of the plan is to provide the ODOT Office of Aviation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) a methodology for prioritizing and funding airport development projects.

“Aviation has played a key role in Ohio’s history and this plan will help ensure that continues into our state’s future,” said ODOT Office of Aviation Administrator Jim Bryant.

As part of this process, ODOT is looking for public input and the opportunity to provide information about the process, goals, and study recommendations during a virtual public meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19. Attendees can register for the virtual public meeting by clicking here.

A virtual public meeting room will continue to be updated and ultimately house all project documents including frequently asked questions, a glossary of technical terms and abbreviations, project maps, materials presented during each public meeting, public notices and milestones relevant to the project.

The public is also encouraged to take a pre-meeting survey by July 5 ahead of the July 19 meeting.

The final report is due to be released in 2025.