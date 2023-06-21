Three vehicle crash…

This semi-truck was one of three vehicles involved in an accident at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Van Wert-Willshire Rd. The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A pickup truck and an SUV were also involved. One person was transported by the Ohio City Fire Department to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital intersection. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer