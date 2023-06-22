County still has low jobless rate

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — New data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows Van Wert County continues to rank among Ohio counties with low unemployment numbers.

According to figures released on Wednesday, Van Wert County’s May unemployment rate was 2.7 percent, which tied Delaware County for eight lowest among the state’s 88 counties. The rate was slightly higher than April, when it was 2.4 percent.

Neighboring Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest jobless rate in May, 2.1 percent, followed by Wyandot and Putnam counties, 2.3 percent. Auglaize County was at 2.6 percent, Paulding County 3.0 percent and 3.7 percent.

The statewide average was 3.6 percent.