Goleman among Hall of Fame inductees
COLUMBUS — 14 individuals, including one from Van Wert, will be enshrined in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and 20 individuals will be honored as the Official of the Year in their respective sport Saturday during the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame induction banquet in Columbus at the Hilton Polaris.
The 14 Hall of Fame inductees, including Charles “Ron” Goleman (baseball, basketball) are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF.
The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.
“We are proud to have an Officials Hall of Fame where the best in Ohio are recognized for their outstanding careers and their dedication to officiating,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sports Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service, and these 14 highly respected individuals have earned induction into the Hall of Fame through their commitment to that service.”
2023 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class (name, city and sports officiated)
Rick Bayless, Delaware (BK)
Dave Campbell, Cincinnati (BK, FB, CC, TF)
Phil Colflesh, Dublin (FB)
Charles “Ron” Golemon, Van Wert (BK, BB)
Andrew Holloman, Orwell (BB, SB, BK)
Carl Jordan Sr., Pepper Pike (BK)
Bill Mason, Granville (BK, LX)
Donald Mason, Zanesville (WR)
Cheryl Opperman, Wellington (SB)
Michael Porpora, Wadsworth (SO)
Michael Rauch, Beverly (BK)
Katie Roesch, Galion (VB, TF, BK)
Kevin Schwarzel, Athens (BK)
John Whitson, Newark (BK, FB, BB)
2022-23 OHSAA Officials of the Year
Baseball – Christopher Prokes, Vandalia
Boys Basketball – Chase Hiles, Wheelersburg
Girls Basketball – Erin Kenney-Levin, Cincinnati
Boys Cross Country – Carl Fisher, Delaware
Girls Cross Country – Timothy Stith, Brewster
Field Hockey – Darcel Arrington, University Heights
Football – Carl Davidson, North Canton
Gymnastics – Kathleen McIntire, Wadsworth
Ice Hockey – Justin Phillips, Ypsilanti, Mich.
Boys Lacrosse – Nick Adamski, Toledo
Girls Lacrosse – Matthew Farthing, Perrysburg
Boys Soccer – Michael Althoff, Worthington
Girls Soccer – Mark Kleman, Lima
Softball – Gary Russell, Duncan Falls
Boys Swimming & Diving – Robert Meredith Jr., Cincinnati
Girls Swimming & Diving – John “Jack” Gardner, Massillon
Boys Track & Field – Karen Sapp, New Waterford
Girls Track & Field – Emily Hickerson, McConnelsville
Volleyball – Sterling Kaimimoku, Huber Heights
Wrestling – Tom Martin, Dublin
POSTED: 06/22/23 at 3:44 am. FILED UNDER: Sports