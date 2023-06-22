Juvenile and Probate Court gets grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

A technology grant awarded by the Ohio Supreme Court will help modernize operations at the Juvenile and Probate Division of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

The $149,583.65 grant will be used to implement e-filing, e-payment, text reminders and a new website. Those advances and other technology enhancements and equipment will improve communication and provide expanded services to the public. The new services will increase accessibility and simplify interacting with the court.

“The time our legal professionals save through technology is time that can be dedicated to the people in Van Wert County,” Juvenile and Probate Judge Kevin Taylor said.

This year, the Supreme Court of Ohio awarded $2.9 million to 42 local court projects for technology systems or upgrades. The projects range from electronic dockets to security systems. The initial cost of a major technology upgrade can require a significant investment.

“Through enhanced technology, our courts can serve the public more securely, efficiently, and transparently,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Whether the grant involves security systems in a courthouse or facilitates an implementation of e-filing, we trust that our grants will improve access to justice for all Ohioans.”

The annual grants are available to any court of appeals, common pleas, municipal or county court. Applications are reviewed and awarded on a competitive basis.