Lincolnview Bd. handles various items

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The topic of the Northwest Conference was briefly addressed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

High school principal Brad Mendenhall said the conference is still in talks with one unnamed school that has shown interest in joining the NWC.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder updates the board on various items. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“We should know more about that this week,” Mendenhall told the board. “The conference principals will meet next Monday to talk about what the next steps might be.

The NWC is looking for two schools to replace Ada and Leipsic in time for the 2024-2025 school year.

Mendenhall also said master class scheduling is complete for the 2023-2024 school year, and he said he’s working on tools to combat AI (artificial intelligence) use by students for schoolwork.

Elementary principal Nita Meyer told the board that class lists have been completed and she said she’s working with teachers on a remote learning draft for the upcoming school year.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder briefly touched on several items, including the ongoing building and addition project, which is progressing as expected; the lighting project at soccer/track complex, which should be complete by August 1; the district’s new steel drums, which are in, and school lunch prices, which will be finalized next month with no increase expected. Snyder also noted open enrollment numbers are solid so far.

Board member Brad Coil broached the subject of artificial turf for the baseball and softball diamonds, a project that would likely cost between $1.2-1.4 million. Future discussion is possible.

The board approved several personnel items on the agenda, including Lucy Rice, bus runner; Craig Staley, bus mainenance; Morgan Blankemeyer, assistant treasurer; Anson Moody, community center and grounds maintenance custodian; Lauren Calvert and Kevin Longstretch, Marsh Foundation School, and Kerstin Davis, seventh grade volleyball.

Board members also granted extended service supplemental contracts for Jordan Dues, 40 days; Jay Hoersten, five days; Brenda Leeth, 20 days; Deb Stetler, 10 days, and Mike Archinal, 20 days.

In other business the board:

Agreed to renew membership with the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.

Accepted a bid for dairy products for the 2023-2024 school year from Arps Dairy.

Approved Scott Equity Exchange as the district’s supplier of gas and diesel fuel.

Approved 4-K Tire of Delphos as the supplier of tires for buses, school vans, the band truck and other equipment as needed.

Approved a service agreement with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for the upcoming school.

Approved athletic ticket prices, athletic workers and officials pay.

Accepted a $1,200 donation from the Van Wert Service Club to benefit the Lincolnview summer speech program.

The board also approved a resolution to make unneeded, obsolete or unfit-for-use school property available to non-profit organizations, and the board approved resolutions honoring the baseball, softball and track and field teams. Track coach Matt Langdon and members of the state qualifying 4×800 team, Conner Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Kreston Tow were at the meeting.

A motion to send Board President Eric Germann to the Council of State School Boards Legislative Conference in Washington D.C. September 24-28 died for a lack of a second. The item called for the school district to pay for registration, meals, transportation and hotel expenses.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.