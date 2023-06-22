Sharon J. “Sherry” Krugh

Sharon J. “Sherry” Krugh, 75, of Van Wert passed away at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Mercy-St. Rita’s in Lima.

She was born on September 23, 1947, in Van Wert, to John J. and Jeanne E. (Morisy) Van Fleet, who both preceded her in death. She married Barney Krugh and together they shared many years of memories.

Sherry retired from Teleflex, in Van Wert, and also babysat in her home.

She enjoyed bingo and scrabble, watching crime shows and loved animals. Most of all, Sherry cherished and loved her family, unconditionally. She was known to call and sing happy birthday to her family and friends at whatever time they were born, day or night.

Surviving are her husband, Barney Krugh of Van Wert; children, Nikki (Brian) Greve of Van Wert, Jennifer (Jason) Haag of Medina, Amanda (Tom Biernacki) Yoh of Chicago, Kristin (Gabriel) Evans, Jason (Kerri) Krugh, Jenny (Sean) Kennedy, Joe (Joy) Krugh and Josh (Leslie) Krugh, all of Van Wert; grandchildren, Nick (Onna) Greve, Lindsay (Austin) Orr, Noah and Nora Evans, Blake and Bradley Biernacki; 19 step-grandchildren; great grandchildren, Oakley Greve and Emery Orr; and brothers, James Van Fleet of Convoy and Michael Van Fleet of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steven Van Fleet, and sisters, Susan Derkach and Mary Ann Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa, officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

To share in Sharon’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.