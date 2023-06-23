Local youngsters learn soccer skills

Van Wert High School soccer coach Anthony Marsicano and his players recently hosted the Youth Soccer Clinic at the YMCA. The clinic, designed for children between the ages of 7-12, provided a fun and educational experience to enhance their soccer skills and passion for the game.

Young soccer players were taught various skills at the recent YMCA clinic. Photo submitted

Marsicano, widely respected in the soccer community for his expertise and dedication to developing young talent, assembled a team of skilled high school players to assist in the clinic. With their combined knowledge and enthusiasm, they created an engaging and inspiring environment for the young participants.

During the clinic the children had the opportunity to learn fundamental soccer techniques, such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control. They also participated in drills and small-side games designed to promote teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship. Marsicano and his players provided individualized attention, offering valuable tips and feedback to help each participant improve their skills.

“We are thrilled to partner with coach Marsicano and his talented players to host this youth soccer clinic,” YMCA Program Director Corey Clifton said. “Our goal is to create a positive and inclusive environment where children can learn from experienced coaches and players to develop a lifelong love for the sport. This was an incredible opportunity for the children to learn from coach Marsicano and his players.”

Clifton added it was exciting to see 20 kids join the clinic and get to see their skills and techniques learned in the spring soccer league.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Clifton at corey@vwymca.org or 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.