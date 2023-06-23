Man charged after road rage incident

VW independent staff

An apparent road rage incident that involved a gun has led to a charge of aggravated menacing against a Van Wert man.

Robert Ainsworth

Robert E. Ainsworth, 27, was arrested Thursday and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after the incident on U.S. 30 near the Marsh Rd. overpass in Pleasant Township.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told deputies a vehicle was tailgating her at speeds over 70 miles per hour, then pulled up next to her car. The driver, later identified as Ainsworth, allegedly produced a gun and pointed it at the victim. She was eventually able to get his license plate number and other identifying information from the vehicle and gave it deputies, along with a description of Ainsworth.

He was contacted at his place of employment and later went voluntarily to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. The report states he brought the gun, which was secured by deputies.

During arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court on Friday morning, Ainsworth was freed on his own recognizance and given a court date of 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Aggravated menacing is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.