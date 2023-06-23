New Elks donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The Elks are known for their support of worthy projects not only within Van Wert County but across the nation as well. Pictured from left to right are Paul Cucciarre, golf committee member, Michelle White, Van Wert County Humane Society, and Keith Thomas, golf committee member. Photo submitted