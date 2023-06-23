Ohio 224 to close for over two months

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County. All work is weather permitting.

Ohio 224 between Hoaglin Center Road and Ohio 637/Stemen Road will close on July 10 for approximately 75 days to replace three culverts. One culvert will be replaced at a time, working west to east. The first two culverts are between Hoaglin Center Road and Slane Road, and the third culvert is between Slane Road and Ohio 637/Stemen Road.

The official detour will be Ohio 637 to Ohio 114 to Ohio 127, back to U.S. 224.

In addition, Ohio 66 between the Putnam County line and the Allen County line will have lane restrictions for berming operations.