Safety Council now enrolling members

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio West Safety Council, a program presented by the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has opened enrollment for the upcoming Safety Council year which begins on Wednesday, July 12. The Safety Council meets monthly on the second Wednesday of each month from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Vantage Career Center.

“We moved our meetings to Vantage Career Center last year because they are a leader in training and education in our area and they have a great lecture hall with the technology we need,” Van Wert Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville said.

The Ohio West Safety Council is sponsored by the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Eastman & Smith, LTD. Attorneys At Law.

The purpose of the Ohio West Safety Council is to provide industry leading best practices in safety training while providing networking and professional development opportunities. Safety Council members can earn up to a three percent rebate on their workers compensation insurance premiums if they attend 10 meetings during the year.

The cost for membership is $150 for Van Wert Chamber members, $175 For any business that is a member of a neighboring Chamber of Commerce, or $250 if you are not a non-members of any Chamber of Commerce.

The enrollment deadline is July 30. For more information and to register as a member of the Ohio West Safety Council click here or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390.