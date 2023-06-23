United Way donation…

The United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Off The Street Van Wert County a check for $2,500. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Funds which allows tax exempt organizations to apply for help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds will be used to assist in the payment of security deposits, paid directly to landlords for people who do not have a home, but have the ability to make ongoing monthly rent payments. The program will partner with other agencies to identify homeless individuals who are eligible, as well as furnishings and basic home goods. Andy McMahon with Off The Streets Van Wert Inc. is pictured with Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director. Photo submitted