Holiday at Home to be held July 4

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Historical Society’s annual Holiday at Home festivities will take place from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 602 N. Washington St.

The family friendly event includes music by the Van Wert Area Community Band, games for children, vendors, food and ice cream available for purchase. The food will be provided by the First United Methodist Church for the annual Operation Back to School program.

In addition, the Firecracker Century Bike Tour will leave from Jubilee Park between 7:30-10 a.m. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. It’s described as a scenic tour through Van Wert County with routes of 17, 34 or 62 miles. If taking the longer route, bikers are advised to leave early.