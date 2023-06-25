Klopfenstein votes in favor HB 8, 68

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) voted in favor of two pieces of legislation on the House floor, the Parents’ Bill of Rights and the Ohio Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights, House Bill 8, is legislation that will protect the ability and authority of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their minor child.

Roy Klopfenstein

“Parents should have the option to review and determine if sensitive topics taught in the classroom are appropriate for their child,” Klopfenstein stated. “It is important that we continue to keep parents informed about their child’s education.”

The SAFE Act, House Bill 68, prevents the use of puberty-blocking drugs and the performance of gender-reassignment surgeries on minors and includes the Save Women’s Sports Act.

“This measure puts safeguards in place to protect minors from making life-changing decisions without parental consent and mental health support,” Klopfenstein said.

The bill will allow Medicaid to cover mental health services for a minor’s gender-related treatment and requires parental consent before a minor receives counseling on the topic.

Both pieces of legislation are before the Ohio Senate for further consideration.