Sunday storm takes down trees, lines

VW independent staff

A fast moving storm with high winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines in Van Wert County on Sunday.

The storm moved into the county shortly after 9 a.m. and the hardest hit areas appeared to be Van Wert and Middle Point. Trees and limbs were reported down around the city, including one on Stripe Road, near Lincoln Highway.

Crews and residents began clean-up efforts late Sunday night.