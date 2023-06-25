Vivian Marie Lichtensteiger

Vivian Marie Lichtensteiger, 92, of Ohio City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest Nursing Center in Decatur.

She was born September 30, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of Isem C. and Edith Holland Markley. She married Karl Lichtensteiger October 22, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2022.

Vivian was a lifelong homemaker. Besides caring for her family, she loved to sew and bake. She was a member of Pleasant View Church and taught Sunday School for many years. She also actively served alongside her husband Karl in the Van Wert Camp of Gideon’s International. She was friendly towards all she met and could be counted on to joyfully meet the needs of others.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her sons, Gary (Virginia) Lichtensteiger of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Alan (Bev) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City. Andy Lichtensteiger of Ohio City, and Paul (Teresa) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City; daughter, Linda (Brent) Adams of Grand Blanc, Michigan; grandchildren, Curtis, (Sheri) Lichtensteiger, Jeff (Beverly) Lichtensteiger, Daniel Lichtensteiger, Joshua (Jenna) Lichtensteiger, Zachary DeFevers, Victoria Lichtensteiger, Audrey Lichtensteiger, Seth (Samantha Beahlan) Adams, Abigail (Ryan) St. Peter, Cindi Covert, Patti Day and Ami Potts; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Joel, Drew, Owen, Emma, Nolan, Briar, Raelyn, Skylar, Ace, Beckham, Beau, Dustin, Abi, Hayden, Keenan, and two great-great-grandchildren, Layla and Tre.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Nancy Lichtensteiger; five brothers, Alva, Harold, Gerald, Carl, and Von E. Markley, and two sisters, Helen DeLong and Dorothy E. Medford.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Millay of Pleasant View Church officiating. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Gideon’s International.

