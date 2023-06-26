Jeanne Rosendahl

Jeanne Rosendahl, 73, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

She was born on July 11, 1949, in Convoy to Marvin and LaDonna (Long) Poling, who both preceded her in death.

She was a 1971 graduate of Defiance College with a BA in elementary education. She later obtained her Master of Arts degree in education from Indiana University at IPFW in Fort Wayne.

Jeanne loved being with her family, visiting with friends, helping others, and growing flowers. She was known for her gentle soul, kind heart and amazing smile that lit up any room she entered.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Dave Rosendahl; two children, Kelly (Pete) Caldwell (and their daughters Sonora and Maya), and Jackie (Paul) Martis (and their sons Sam and Jake, and her brother, Jim (Jane) Poling.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Holly Springs United Methodist Church, Holly Springs, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Association.