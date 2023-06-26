Lylah Olivia Louise Smith

Lylah Olivia Louise Smith was stillborn Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

She will be forever missed by her mommy and daddy, Abby (Thatcher) Smith and Ronald Smith. Her siblings Kristen, Lucas, and Elijah miss her and they loved their baby sister so much.

Lylah Smith

They all waited anxiously for this new child who would have been full term in five days although they were going to welcome her on June 21, one day after this tragedy happened.

Also awaiting this precious child were her maternal grandma Amy (Kohn) Thatcher; maternal grandma Claire (Rhodes) Smith; great-grandma, Alma (Pratt) Rhodes, and honorary grandpa Tom.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandpa Larry Thatcher; paternal Papa James Smith and Aunt Christina (Tina) Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the service on Friday. Interment will take place at Scott Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.