Ronald E. Lantz

Ronald E. Lantz, 72, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on June 6, 1951, in Angola, Indiana to Robert E. Lantz and Mary E. (Morehead) Lantz, who both preceded him in death.

Ron Lantz

Surviving family members include his children, Ashley Lantz, Kristen (Ryan) Lauerman, Nicole (Jon) Schumm, Christina (Kevin) Turlij, and Brian (Ashleigh) Lantz; eight grandchildren; one brother, Jay D. Lantz; one sister, Judith A. Albright, and former wife and friend Cindy (Keller) Lantz.

Ron graduated from Van Wert High School in 1969. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. His dream was to be a pilot as he had a passion for flying. Ron loved his children and gave them great memories by doing very unique things such as going to reptile swaps, rock shows, and plant nurseries. You could find him tending to his large garden and growing as many exotic plants as he could including banana trees, corpse flowers, and passion flowers. Ron also owned and loved many reptiles, birds, and fish throughout his lifetime. Those who knew him knew his yard was full of a lot of beauty and adventure. He was free spirited and lived carefree.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.