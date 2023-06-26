United Way gives to local agencies

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees approved allocations during the most recent monthly board meeting. Funding was awarded to 30 programs offered by 31 agencies locally that help to provide social services throughout the county. The process includes an extensive review of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community. This year’s total amount given was $257,509.44.

A full listing of grants provided out of funds raised by the 2023-24 United Way campaign is as follows:

The American Red Cross was awarded funds for a program that assists in the purchase of smoke detectors for homes in Van Wert County.

Angel Foundation was awarded funds for providing a lifelong wish for a terminal adult who would otherwise not be able to have the wish fulfilled. The wishes many times involve an entire family and participating in the wish provides some respite from the illness.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council was awarded funds for Boy Scouting programs to incorporate activities and learning experiences that strengthen young people’s attitudes and actions toward God, family, country and community. The aim continues to remain the same, to have a positive and robust influence on the character, citizenship, and physical fitness of youth who participate.

Career Connections was awarded funds to help with their program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage workforce readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in many grade levels at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and Saint Mary’s Elementary Schools.

CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team was awarded funds to assist victims with fire and local disaster relief for shelter, food, clothing and support. The funds will also be used to provide canteening for our local first responders, volunteers and victims.

CHP- Hospice & Adult Day Care was awarded funds for two of their programs. The Adult Day Care enables the adult client to be in good hands and provide peace of mind for the caregiver while they are away. Community Health Professionals provides comprehensive home health and hospice services. United Way funding helps cover the cost of medication, staffing, and services not covered by insurance.

Convoy Sports Center was awarded funds for their summer youth programs. These funds are used to cover the entry fees of kids of all ages that wish to play on a summer ball team at the Convoy Sports Center whose parents may not be able to afford this opportunity.

Council on Aging was awarded funds for their Senior Service Program, which includes homemaker, outside chore, and transportation services. These programs can provide seniors with routine light housework, grocery shopping, lawn mowing, outdoor chores, and transportation to essential

appointments. The program prolongs independent living, provides relief for caregivers, and offers friendship and emotional support to clients.

Crestview Latchkey was awarded funds to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children aged, preschool through 5th grade, while parents are working. Afterschool snack, homework assistance, structured and free choice activities are available for all children during latchkey hours.

Crisis Care Line was awarded funds to assist victims and their children who were involved in a case of domestic violence, family violence or sexual assault. Their primary work is to provide safe, emergency housing, crisis intervention, food, clothing, transportation and support services to victims and their families to help them survive their immediate trauma and to secure a safer future.

Delphos Senior Citizens was awarded funds to help provide transportation for people 60 years and older and to help them live a more independent life. DSC is often the only way for seniors to get to medical or other essential appointments.

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio was awarded funds for basic and primary health care for the under-served population of our community. FHC is the only health care provider in our community that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid clients. FHC also sees patients without any form of medical insurance on a sliding fee scale. FHC now offers dental services for all ages.

Family & Children First was awarded funds to provide a payer of last resort for items and/or services for families in need that cannot be provided by other agencies in the County. Their objective is to provide as many of these items and/or services as possible with United Way funds. The Council’s mission is to work to facilitate the four core functions of the Ohio Family and Children First Mission Pyramid. The Four Core functions are: (1) Building community capacity; (2) Coordinating Systems and Services; (3) Shared Accountability; (4) Engaging and Empowering Families.

FOA: Families of Addicts was awarded funds to help educate and restore lives of individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 E’s; Educate, Empower and Embrace and with weekly support meetings, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities. FOA is unique in that they provide support for the entire family and advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction and substance abuse.

Help Me Grow- Early Intervention program provides services to families with children that have a medical diagnosis or developmental delays. The funding will be used for a family assistance program to help families to be able to support the developmental and medical needs of their child while supporting their overall health and safety.

Haven of Hope is a community of Christians who have come together to help displaced men in Van Wert County by providing a place to stay and ongoing guidance to obtain the resources necessary to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Their funding will be used for basic needs of clients and also to aid health concerns.

Lincolnview Latchkey was awarded funds to meet the needs of school age children kindergarten through sixth grade who need care and supervision before and/or after school. They aim to provide an environment that nurtures, is supportive and creates an atmosphere that favors the child’s needs.

Love Inc. was awarded funds for their call center, which connects neighbors in need with local church volunteers. Call center volunteers receive requests for help and verify each request. Individuals are then referred to church ministries, church volunteers and/or community agencies for assistance.

M.A.V. Youth Mentoring was awarded funds for a community-based mentoring program. This program provides youth facing adversity (single parent home, living with grandparents, academic struggles, juvenile justice involvement, incarcerated parent, etc.) with a carefully screened community volunteer mentor. A mentor provides youth with positive development, both physically and mentally.

Middle Point Ballpark was awarded funds to help provide area youth the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball, while teaching them teamwork and sportsmanship. Also, to provide families with a clean, safe environment to enjoy other outdoor activities at the park.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission – Emergency Service & Financial Empowerment was awarded funds for the Emergency Service program. This funding supports families and individuals who are experiencing a crisis or find themselves in need of temporary assistance. The majority of this support goes towards rent and utility needs. The Financial Empowerment program exists to increase the financial health and stability of low-income families by providing them with resources and education to help them maintain self-sufficiency. Supportive services are there to help make a positive change in families who suffer from generational poverty.

The Salvation Army was awarded funds for their program that encompasses assistance to a targeted population for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and utilities. The Salvation Army strives to function as a safe place that coordinates with as many agencies as possible to help support the Van Wert community.

Van Wert City Schools at the Goedde was awarded funds to support basic needs of students and their families. Funding will also support the costs of special programmed activities such as holiday meals with students who attend the school or to enhance the development of staff, student, and family relations.

Van Wert County Humane Society was awarded funds to help cover spay and neuter and foster and adoption programs. It will also cover basic care and treatment such as veterinarian bills, food, cleaning supplies and medical treatment expenses of the animals housed at the adoption center. Advocating for companion pets and focusing on the health and well being of the animals is the primary concern for the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Wee Care Learning Center was awarded funds for their full year childcare center. Wee Care provides child care for families in real crisis but also helps real working families that need short term help with providing child care while they work. Wee Care is then able to provide opportunities for the children to grow, learn, play and enjoy childhood.

West Ohio Food Bank was awarded funds to provide partner agencies with food for those in need with a good mix of nutritious food items, allowing agencies to help more individuals and families in need.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center was awarded funds for a program that includes components of large and small group therapy, case management and skill building activities. The participants receive instruction that help increase their individual living skills including meal preparation and activities of daily living. Other topics include acquiring and practicing appropriate social skills including emotional and relationship management. Westwood behavioral also offers summer youth programs and transportation for children who struggle with mental health and/or behavioral difficulties.

Willshire Youth Activities was awarded funds for the activities they provide for the summer ball programs. This program is able to reach 95 children during the summer months.

Wren Ballpark was awarded funds for the Ballpark Association. This association is operated by a volunteer committee and provides the opportunity for 94 area children to participate on summer ball teams.

YMCA was awarded funds to provide low or no cost memberships and primary child watch/supervision for disabled vets and their families, low income senior citizens, families of deployed soldiers and low-income families. The YMCA is providing a safe place for individuals to socialize and improve their health and fitness. The YMCA also continues to reach out and provide educational opportunities that focus on healthy living.

YWCA was awarded funds for three programs. The first program is the youth development program. The goal of the program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by providing nutrient-enriched meals during the summer, while providing interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities that will improve their life-skills and educational success. The second program is survivor services. This program is unique as it is an emergency and long-term domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking program that provides therapy and shelter up to one year or longer after emergency shelter is used. The last program is mission impact and outreach. This program’s goal is to expand the community’s knowledge of their mission and work to create an avenue of change in civil rights, social justice, safety and empowerment through education and events. Additionally, outreach is vital to ensure that the community is aware of the services the YWCA offers to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, as well as providing prevention opportunities.

Individuals interested in helping with the local United Way can contact Ashley Bultemeier, Executive Director, at 419.238.6689 or director@uwvwco.org.

The mission of United Way of Van Wert County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.