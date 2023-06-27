Local court receives state certification

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Adult Recovery Court of the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court has earned final certification from the Supreme Court of Ohio Commission on Specialized Dockets.

To receive the certification, a local court submits a detailed application, undergoes a visit and report on its practices, and provides specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in January 2014.

Current recovery court participants meet phase up requirements and are presented a certificate by Judge Burchfield recognizing their accomplishments. Photo submitted

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy congratulated Judge Martin D. Burchfield and the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for meeting the standards required for final certification.

“Specialized dockets offer an alternative to incarceration, and reflect a community’s belief in second chances,” Justice Kennedy said. “They focus on people who are willing to work to overcome the personal challenges that led to their involvement in the justice system. The court and community partners work together to supervise treatment, training, and support, providing local solutions to local problems under leadership of the local court.”

Courts with specialized dockets address specific treatment needs of people who are charged with a variety of offenses using recommended best-practices that focus on offender accountability, behavior change and recovery. There are 258 certified dockets in Ohio courts with expertise in areas such as drug and alcohol addiction, mental health, domestic violence

human trafficking and veterans issues

The certification standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio and allow local courts to innovate and tailor programs to meet their community’s needs and resources.

“Recovery Court provides an opportunity for the team to have full engagement with individuals who wish to change their lives,” Judge Burchfield said. “If they have the will and we have the resources, we can get people on the right track.”

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team to implement daily operations of the specialized docket. The team is headed by the specialized docket judge and includes licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and more. Jane Schmid, employed by Westwood Behavioral Health, serves as Van Wert County Recovery Court coordinator.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members to advise the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio court — the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts, and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.