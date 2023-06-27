Local OSHP to operate OVI checkpoint

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day before the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint. The Van Wert Post serves both Van Wert and Paulding counties.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.