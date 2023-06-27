MAC school mulling offer from NWC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DELPHOS — A current member of the Midwest Athletic Conference is officially exploring a switch to the Northwest Conference.

Delphos St. John’s Principal Adam Lee confirmed on Monday that the school is mulling an invitation to join the NWC. He also indicated the school won’t make a hasty decision.

“At this time we are only in the initial stages of discussing this invitation and working with our Blue Jay family to examine all angles to ensure any decision we make is in the best interest of our school and students for the future,” Lee said in an email.

Delphos St. John’s has been a member of the MAC since 1982. Since then, the Blue Jays have won state titles in football (1997, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2008, 2010), boys basketball (1983, 2002), and girls basketball (1987, 2002). However, due to decreased numbers in most sports, plus playing in what’s widely regarded as the best small school conference in Ohio, the Blue Jays have had limited success in terms of conference titles over the last 10 years.

Prior to joining the MAC, Delphos St. John’s was a member of the Western Buckeye League (1971-1982).

Another MAC school, Parkway, received an invitation to join the NWC but after some discussion at a school board meeting earlier this month, officials decided against making a move.

The NWC is looking for two new members after Ada and Leispic announced plans to jump to the Blanchard Valley Conference. Both schools will compete in the NWC during the 2023-2024 school year, then move to the BVC in 2024-2025. Leipsic was a replacement for Paulding, who left for the Green Meadows Conference in 2021.