Markward provides updates to council

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Mayor Ken Markward briefly touched on several topics during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, including an update on the city’s water meter replacement program.

Markward told council members that the project began last week as planned and he said so far, approximately 100 of the new meters have been installed. Starting in July, crews are expected to replace between 75-100 meters per week.

Mayor Ken Markward provides various updates to council members. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Markward also said city crews went out Monday to pick up limbs that came down during Sunday’s strong storms.

“The normal brush pickup is July 10 but the big trees that were in the street and things like that, they’ve been working on those,” he said. “If you’re in an area where it might not be as noticeable for them, call us and we’ll pass the information along.

He said temporary lines will be put down Wednesday for reverse angle parking along two blocks of Jefferson St., and he noted the Van Wert National Bank clock on E. Main St. is scheduled to come down in the next day or two. The iconic clock is being sent away for repairs and restoration, a process that could take up to a year. When it returns to it’s familiar spot, it will run via modern technology. The restoration project is being covered by private donations.

The mayor also said bids will be opened in July for roof replacement at the water plant and for street markings.

Markward told council members that two open houses are scheduled for a home at 143 E. Raymond St. The house was a joint project between the Land Bank and Vantage Career Center. Carpentry students at the vocational school constructed the home, which will be sold at auction July 27. The open houses are scheduled for Sunday, July 9, and Thursday, July 13.