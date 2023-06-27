VWCHS helps Operation Back to School

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society Museum, 602 N. Washington St., Van Wert, is the place to be on the Fourth of July. There will be hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, drinks and more at the concession area, and food will be served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to the 2023 “Operation Back to School” operating budget.

The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade Operation Back to School event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Fountain Park, and the high cchool Operation Back to School event will be held from 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for both events. Visit www.vanwertfirst.net/operation-back-to-school for more information and to register. Donation and volunteer information is on the website as well.

Operation Back to School is an annual event presented by First United Methodist Church and supported by local churches and businesses. This is the eighth year serving the community.