Goin’ Country…

Feel Good Friday brings the party to Fountain Park this Friday at 7:30 p.m. with country rock.

Adam Calvert is a country music star on the rise who brings the sound of Nashville to Van Wert. Adam is known for his role on MTV’s hit musical reality show, “Taking The Stage” which was nominated for a Teen Choice Award. After winning ‘Single of the Year’ at the Josie Music Awards and sharing the stage with three of the most talked about country artists today — HARDY, Cooper Alan, and Jon Langston — Calvert’s rise took flight. He has performed over 200 concerts across 30 different states this past year and will make his mark in the heart of Van Wert.

Calvert and his band are ready to entertain the venue with high-energy country rock. In typical Feel Good Friday fashion, Adam Calvert and his band deliver a little bit of something for everyone including classic country, new country, a little rock, some originals, and songs that everyone can relate to.

Adam Calvert will bring the sounds of country music to Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

Calvert started his career at an early age and was a youth performer at the Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn when he was 12. He then went on to be a host and singer at Jukebox in Chattanooga at the age of 15. He then moved to Cincinnati where he graduated from the School For Creative And Performing Arts as a piano and vocal major. Adam has opened for many County greats including Martina McBride, Marty Haggard, Canaan Smith, Neil McCoy, Phil Vassar, Parmalee, and many others. Adam is now a bonafide headliner making waves in Nashville and will now entertain us in Van Wert, northwest Ohio’s music city.

This Friday brings us midway through the Feel Good Friday series. No doubt the time does fly and the Van Wert Live Team ends each Friday with a bittersweet sigh. For entertaining our friends both near and far is cause for great elation thanks to The Van Wert County Foundation. Yeehaw and yippy ki-yay, we look forward to kicking up our boots with you this Friday.